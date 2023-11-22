A new app aims to provide a market-leading digital experience for the 1,200 members of the RAC Dealer Network who sell car, van and motorcycle warranties carrying the motoring organisation’s brand and the 500,000 motorists who hold a current policy.

Developed by the RAC’s partner in the aftersales sector, Vehicle Care by Assurant allows dealers to notify their customers about key product information and keep in touch with new offers, as well as creating the opportunity to renew at the end of an existing term.

For customers, the app allows claims to be made and status updates to be accessed 24/7, provides help with booking repairs either with the supplying dealer or elsewhere within Assurant’s new national repairer network, and stores essential vehicle documents including MOT certificates to create a convenient single point of reference.

Vehicle Care by Assurant is Apple iOS and Android compatible and the same services are also available through a new Vehicle Care by Assurant online portal.

Lee Coomber, RAC client director at Assurant, said: “On one hand, the app is about making it easier for customers to interact with us and use our services, providing them with access in the palm of their hand. Whatever they need from their warranty can easily be found, delivering what we believe to be a market leading digital experience.

“On the other, it is an important tool for dealers in terms of continuing a relationship with their customers, whether that is fulfilling a claim in the workshop, providing information about new products and services, or offering extended cover when an existing policy comes to an end.”

The app is an important part of Assurant’s business strategy for the RAC Dealer Network over the next few years, he added, which is heavily based on the use of digitalisation to deliver enhanced services to all parties within the warranty process.

“Vehicle Care by Assurant is a key element of our automotive strategy, which is to be recognised as the ‘go to’ digital-first, customer-focused partner for motor warranty and aftersales insurance products in the UK. Whether we’re working with anyone from motor manufacturers and their networks through to car supermarkets and high quality, single-site independent dealers, we want to provide the very best in digital tools.

“We believe that what sets the app apart is the way in which we have elevated benefits for motorists and given them highly effective means to manage their vehicle care, while optimising and streamlining the ongoing product process for our dealer partners. It makes life much easier for everyone involved in the warranty process.”

The app also marks the introduction of Assurant’s new repairer network for the RAC Dealer Network and its customers. In the first instance, the app will always refer a customer making a claim back to the dealer who supplied the warranty but if a different option is needed – for example, if the customer lives some distance from the original retailer – it helps them find more convenient alternatives.

Lee said: “It makes absolute sense that the supplying dealer is the first port of call. That dealer knows the car and the customer and is best placed to undertake any claims repair work that is required. However, the new network provides national coverage for warranty holders who need other options.

“Just by tapping on the app, they will be able to search, choose and book with more than 1,000 approved repairers across the country who have been chosen for their ability to provide high quality repairs at locations convenient for warranty holders.”