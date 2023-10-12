Gofor, the Edinburgh-based fleet management and business contract hire specialist, has appointed Iain Bennett as its new Managing Director. Iain will succeed current Managing Director and company founder Graham Lesslie, who is moving to a new Chief Executive Officer role at Gofor.
Iain is a highly experienced leader with significant expertise in the technology space, as well as a track record in accelerating business growth. Iain’s background includes senior roles for technology businesses – including almost a decade in senior roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The appointment aligns with Gofor’s focus on digital transformation which includes recent investment in a driver portal platform for salary sacrifice to ensure optimal customer experience.
Graham Lesslie, who moves to a CEO role, will lead the company’s vision for growth, further developing the crucial funder and partner relationships and providing direction on a number of key projects. Iain will lead the running of the day-to-day business operations.
Commenting on the appointment, Graham said: ‘Iain’s appointment is incredibly exciting and sets Gofor up for the next stage in our growth. Iain struck me as a real people-first leader who recognises the importance of delivering excellent customer experiences, which aligns with our Gofor proactive values and culture. I’m pleased to be able to bring in someone of his calibre who can give us a fresh perspective on achieving our strategic aims. I’m excited to see the contribution he can make to our team and our customers.’
Speaking about his new role, Iain said: ‘It’s an exciting time to join Gofor, and it’s come at the perfect stage of my career. I want to thank Graham for trusting me with the operational responsibilities which will allow him to transition to a more visionary and strategic role within the business. I look forward to supporting him, our customers and the whole Gofor team, in this next phase of our growth.’
Iain’s appointment is a key step in Gofor’s ongoing growth plans, which began when the business rebranded in February, removing ‘finance’ from its name to better reflect its full end-to-end fleet management provision. Iain is one of several recent appointments following Gofor’s success winning a series of new fleet management and salary sacrifice accounts.
