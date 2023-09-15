Pulse Cashflow Finance, a funding provider to UK businesses has announced the promotion of Siouxsie Ashmore to Head of Strategic Finance with immediate effect.

According to a statement by the company, the new role has been created with the aim of delivering a range of financial solutions to a wider and more diverse spread of UK Businesses. As such the firm has developed a new Strategic Finance proposition which will see them targeting larger businesses looking for bespoke funding solutions

With scalable growth capital of £5m+ available, Pulse Cashflow is confident that business owners will have access to the finance they require to support their whole business operation.

In addition, Siouxsie has also been appointed to the Board recognising the importance of this proposition to the future of the business.

Reporting to Terry Bond, the firm’s Risk Director, she will take overall responsibility for managing the strategic finance team – including all documentation, processes, controls, and deal structuring whilst managing the operational team and the client portfolio.

Siouxsie brings a wealth of experience managing clients and portfolios within the Invoice Finance arena having spent over two decades with Close Invoice Finance and Bibby Financial Services before joining Pulse Cashflow in the role of Operations Manager.

Pulse Cashflow Finance believes that her promotion reflects the firm’s commitment to investing in its team and recruiting from within where possible.

As Siouxsie commented “I’m delighted to be taking up this new role. It’s been an exciting two years with a sustained period of investment into the business and their strategic move into tailoring bespoke funding solutions for larger organisations is evidence of this. It’s an exciting proposition and we have ambitious plans, which I am excited to be able to play a major part in. Working with larger firms is more complex and they expect a more personal approach. At Pulse, we focus on nurturing long-lasting client relationships through excellent service, and this is evident across our portfolio. I am passionate about working closely with these clients to understand their evolving expectations and delivering solutions that meet their objectives.”

With the full support of its parent – Cubitt Trade Holdings – Pulse Cashflow is attempting to expand its range of solutions to incorporate Invoice Discounting and Trade Finance to complement its Invoice Finance solution.

According to a statement, the company has also invested in the latest technology to ensure clients can access vital funds quicker and easier than ever before. The firm is committed to ensuring that UK businesses can access the flexible and transparent funding solutions they need to support their business growth.

Toni Dare, Managing Director at Pulse Cashflow Finance said: “We are increasingly gaining access to businesses who are looking for bespoke financial solutions to work across their operations. Our experience and expertise in understanding how businesses work and our highly personal approach is ideal in these scenarios as we work together to deliver an effective solution to help these firms bring their strategies to life. The creation of this new role and Siouxsie’s promotion demonstrates our commitment to supporting these businesses and her passion for delivering excellence in client service will be instrumental in growing and maintaining this important portfolio of clients”.

