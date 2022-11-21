Nick Williams to take helm at Black Horse and Lex Autolease

Nick Williams appointed MD of transport at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group has announced a senior leadership appointment across its motor finance and leasing businesses, Black Horse and Lex Autolease.

Nick Williams has been appointed Managing Director of the Group’s transport division, a role that will see him lead the strategic and commercial growth plans across both businesses.

Williams joined Lloyds Banking Group in 2006 and has spent the last 16 years working in senior leadership roles in both consumer and corporate businesses. He has most recently been the driving force behind the Group’s transformation and digital progress, bringing his expertise in delivering growth and technology to transform the business units. Previous roles include heading up the largest Digital Bank in the UK for the Group and the integration of two heritage mortgage businesses to create one of the largest lending businesses in Europe.

Working alongside the existing management team, Nick will focus on leading the Group’s sustainable transport commitments, which include achieving net-zero emissions across the business by 2030.

The appointment comes as Lloyds Banking Group passes £1 billion worth of new funding for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles across Lex Autolease and Black Horse, with the Group now responsible for one in every 10 electric vehicles registered on the UK’s roads.

Nick Williams, Managing Director Transport, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “The motor finance and leasing requirements from both our business and private customers has changed significantly in recent years, with a transition to sustainable methods of transport high up the agenda. My new role will allow me to work across both brands to ensure we are offering practical solutions that support the transition towards a zero-emission future, while guaranteeing our customers receive the very best services and propositions on the market.

“Lex Autolease and Black Horse are market leaders in vehicle leasing and funding and continue to lead the way in helping individual drivers and fleets to access the right vehicle that meets their financial and sustainability needs.”

Williams replaces outgoing managing director Richard Jones who leaves the Group after 28 years, of which the last seven were spent spearheading the growth and success of the transport division.

Richard Jones to lead MotoNovo Finance from early 2023