Northgate has announced the appointment of Adam Naylor as the MD of its recently acquired FridgeXpress chilled and freezer van rental business.
Naylor has been with Northgate for the past nine years, the last two as head of sales and joins FridgeXpress with a brief of further expanding its fleet and customer sector focus.
“I am very excited to take on this new role. I look forward to leading FridgeXpress and retaining the exceptional customer service levels and strong reputation the business has built in the sector. We have a healthy fleet order bank and look forward to extending the chilled and freezer van rental offering to the current Northgate customer base,” said Naylor.
The FridgeXpress fleet has already grown from 600 to 680 vehicles since ReddeNorthgate acquired it in May 2023 as it targets further expansion in industry sectors such as pharmaceuticals.
He joins Craig Diaz, who has been appointed as the new operations director of FridgeXpress. He was previously at Northgate Coventry’s branch for five years.
Neil McCrossan, Northgate’s sales and marketing director said: “Adam has over 10 years’ knowledge of the van rental market and in his recent senior sales leadership role has built up extensive experience in managing people, business sales growth and customer retention.
“We look forward to Adam leading the business together with Craig and taking FridgeXpress to the next level,” he added.