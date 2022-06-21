Northgate Vehicle Hire moves into carbon-neutral offices in Reading

The new UK southern hub will be a shared use office between Northgate and its parent company Redde Northgate. Credit: Northgate Vehicle Hire.

Northgate Vehicle Hire has shifted into new carbon-neutral offices in Reading as a part of its decarbonisation programme.

The new UK southern hub will be a shared use office between Northgate Vehicle Hire and its parent company Redde Northgate.

The new hub will host the company’s 50 southern based commercial employees.

The fully carbon-neutral offices feature a ‘large’ meeting room and 80-acres of green space.

Set within the Thames Valley Park campus, the new offices also offer visitors and staff access to EV charging facilities.

Northgate business support manager Hannah Jacobs said: “These new offices are an important step towards our sustainability goals as a business.

“They adhere to our new hybrid working environment for our team which is not just beneficial for the environment, but employee’s mental health as well.”

The new offices will also offer employees access to ‘Fleet Room’ to host team building activities, which include on-site gym, outdoor cinema, and working space.

“Since we opened these new offices, the feedback from our team has been universally positive. The sales teams have appreciated having face-to-face meetings again with the business support staff as well as inviting customers in to see us again.

“With desk booking now running at near full capacity, we are pleased that Northgate employees are keen to come in and interact with colleagues rather than work remotely. This move has proved popular with the entire workforce,” Jacobs added.