Gett, a leading UK black cab app, and Octopus Energy announce a partnership to bring easy electric vehicle (EV) charging to over 4,000 iconic electric taxis in London.

Available from today, the offer includes charging discounts and credits, as well as reduced prices on home charging equipment for cab drivers on the Gett platform.

Octopus’ EV charging platform – Octopus Electroverse – is integrated with most charge point brands in the capital.

According to a statement by the company, as part of this latest tie-up, taxi drivers will get discounts when they charge up at thousands of Source London and MFG EV Power charge points across London.

As well as easier and cheaper public charging through the Electroverse EV roaming service, Octopus also aims to make getting a home charger simpler for Gett’s taxi drivers.

According to the statement, Octopus will install chargers at cab drivers’ homes, where they can then sign up to Octopus’ EV smart tariff Intelligent Octopus Go and enjoy greener charging. Customers on this tariff also get an extra 8% off all their public charging costs on Electroverse.

Drivers who are Octopus customers have the option to link all of their public charging costs onto their existing home energy bill, putting their electricity costs in one simple payment.

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “We’re making it even easier and cheaper for London’s iconic black cabs to go electric – an integral part of green mobility in the UK’s capital. Our new Gett partnership will transform EV charging for thousands of electric taxis and give drivers straightforward access to fantastic charging deals.”

Harjit Dhami, Global Head of Procurement at Gett commented: “We are really pleased to launch this offer for the drivers on the Gett app. The partnership will provide access to nearly 9,000 public charge points in London alone and will help to reduce downtime for black cab drivers. The number of e-black cabs has been growing steadily over the past few years and we are keen to play our part in accelerating the transition to a 100% electric future.”

