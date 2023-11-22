Octopus Electric Vehicles, the EV specialist business from the Octopus Energy Group, has agreed a deal with the U.S. EV manufacturer Fisker, to be the first lease provider in the UK to offer a new premium Fisker Ocean SUV.

The agreement, which covers an initial fleet of 200 Fisker vehicles, marks the start of a long-term partnership between Octopus and Fisker.

Octopus will make the SUV hit from California accessible to all its customers, offering the brand new EV on salary sacrifice, business contract hire and personal leasing.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme, an all-electric, sustainable, and stylish SUV, is the first model launched by Fisker in the UK as it sets its eyes on international expansion.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has a range of up to 440 miles, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class sold in European markets today, making trips from London to Glasgow possible with just one charge

Octopus Electric Vehicles will allow businesses to offer the Fisker Ocean through salary sacrifice – an employee benefit that saves drivers up to 40% off the monthly lease – making this one of the cheapest ways to access the car.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme is the latest EV model to be offered by Octopus EV, which now has over 80 cars available to customers, covering every model available in the UK.

Working with more than 3,900 businesses, its convenient all-in-one salary sacrifice service provides everything drivers need to take the road, including the car, charge point installation and specialist EV energy tariffs.

Fisker drivers will be able to access Octopus Energy’s ‘Intelligent Octopus Go’ tariff – guaranteeing customers six hours of off-peak charging at 7.5p per kWh each day. Customers simply choose the time and amount of charge they want their car back, and Octopus’ tech platform seamlessly charges when it’s best for the grid. An average driver can save up to £600 a year on charging costs compared to a standard variable tariff.

Oliver Boots, Chief Commercial Officer at Octopus Electric Vehicles, commented: “The U.S. has a long, proud automotive history and so it’s fantastic to see new entrants joining the electric revolution from across the pond. Each new manufacturer and model of electric cars gives drivers more choice, helps drive down costs and gets us closer to making the switch to having fully electric roads. We’ve seen a wonderful response to the Fisker Ocean in test driving, and we’re thrilled to be able to unlock savings for drivers through salary sacrifice.”

Fisker Inc Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker at Fisker, said: “We are excited to announce this lease collaboration in the UK market to enable more customers to have access to our fully electric Ocean. I am looking forward to seeing more and more UK customers using the leasing opportunity to experience the Ocean’s unique design including sustainable materials, best-in-class range and innovative technical features such as SolarSky, California mode and a large touchscreen that can also be in horizontal Hollywood mode.”

Octopus Electric Vehicles was launched with a simple mission: to make it easy for drivers to switch to clean, electric transport. It has already helped over 11,000 drivers make the switch, raising over £650 million to fund the cars and creating over 350 jobs in the UK. The business sits within the wider Octopus Energy Group andis expanding rapidly across the globe and has a valuation of approximately $5 billion.