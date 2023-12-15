Octopus Energy has launched its Electroverse platform in Germany – giving 1 million more electric vehicle (EV) drivers access to hundreds of thousands of chargers.
According to a statement by the company, Electroverse’s simple charge-on-the-go card and app is integrated with big charge point brands in Germany such as IONITY, Aral Pulse, Allego and EnBW.
Nine in ten EV charge points in Germany are connected to Electroverse. And across the continent, drivers can access hundreds of thousands of charge points from 600 brands.
The move into Europe’s largest EV market means drivers in 24 countries can now sign up to Electroverse’s public charging.
Electroverse – which is free to join – launched in the UK in 2020. According to the statement, the ‘one card, one app’ concept removes the need for multiple apps
The German launch comes after Electroverse’s arrival in France, Spain and Italy.
EV drivers can now also sign up to it in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland.
Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “This is a milestone moment for Octopus Electroverse – as drivers in Germany can now join our movement to make charging on-the-go as easy as possible. Germany has been leading the way in electric cars, so we’re incredibly excited to unlock simple public charging for these drivers.
“With just one tap people can access hundreds of thousands of charge points across the continent. We’re geared up to expand further so EV drivers worldwide have access to our app while we launch product features our customers love.”