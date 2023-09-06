Ogilvie Fleet, an independent provider of leasing, has announced the appointment of Mark Beattie as Business Development Manager.

He will be tasked with expanding Ogilvie’s new client opportunities and developing that new business going into the future, the company said in a statement.

Mark Beattie

Beattie will focus on the M4/M3 Corridor as well as down to the south coast, incorporating Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey and Oxfordshire and be supported by a dedicated Customer Service Executive and report to the Director of Sales, Jo Clark.

Mark Beattie worked in business development with Mars Inc for 15 years before moving into the automotive sector and has over a decade of experience with Northgate working on commercial vehicle hire, and seven years helping develop new contract hire business at Venson, the company said.

Jo Clark, Ogilvie Fleet, Director of Sales, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Team. We have seen strong new business growth over the last few years, and Mark’s previous success in winning new business, alongside his extensive experience in our industry, will play an important role in our continued development.”

Beattie said: “Ogilvie’s investment in tech-led solutions is extremely appealing as I am passionate about the importance of technology in efficient modern fleets. Ogilvie has strong growth ambitions and a proven track record which gives me great confidence in my new position. This is an exciting challenge and I really like having a competitive role in the market. My personal motto is ‘grow, gain, retain’, and that’s exactly what I aim to help Ogilvie do.”