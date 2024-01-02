Complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FoS) about motor finance more than doubled in the three months to September.

The increase was primarily driven by professional representatives, sometimes known as claims management companies. However, the upheld cases emanating from such organisations were particularly low.

Across all areas of complaints, FoS has reported that more than half of all complaints raised by professional representatives are not upheld. When it comes to motor finance cases, this falls to an uphold rate of just 8 per cent, compared to a 42 per cent uphold rate when cases in the same category were brought directly by consumers.

Commenting on the position regarding motor finance, James Dipple-Johnstone, Deputy Chief Ombudsman at the Financial Ombudsman, said: “The vast majority of motor finance complaints are now brought by professional representatives. We’re seeing a mix of both good and bad practice, but with an uphold rate of just eight per cent, it’s clear some representatives could do more to learn from our established approach about which cases are likely to have merit and advise their clients accordingly.”

The Ombudsman has reacted to the trend of rising complaint submissions from professional service companies, and their low uphold rates have been identified by launching a consultation on new powers to charge relevant professional representatives for submitting claims. At the same, the Ombudsman announced that the fee levied on lenders for submitted cases is to be reduced by £100 per case.

Reflecting on the proposal, Tandem Motor Finance MD Dave Briggs observes: “The Ombudsman’s data-driven proposal is very welcome. I believe all lenders want to resolve customer complaints amicably. Where this proves difficult, FoS provides an accessible and free resolution option that we are obliged to ensure customers know about.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

There may be a role for professional representatives, some of whom benefit commercially at scale, to resolve financial disputes. However, whether the growing scale of activity relative to its current success levels, particularly in motor finance, is delivering good outcomes for customers is a reasonable question.

Implementing a charging regime for professional service companies at a level that encourages more targeted activity has a great deal of merit, particularly for consumers, to provide them with a realistic indication that their case might be upheld successfully. Such a move could also see fewer cases submitted, enabling the Ombudsman to accelerate response times on the worthy instances.”