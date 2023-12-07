The Motor Ombudsman announced that smart UK Automotive Ltd has been awarded accreditation to its Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)-approved Motor Industry Codes of Practice for New Cars.

The latest addition to the Ombudsman’s portfolio, which complements the existing smart Europe GmbH accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman, brings the total number of carmakers adhering to the Code to 42.

Owned by smart Europe GmbH, smart UK Automotive Ltd is the legal entity selling new electric vehicles in the premium segment, starting with the smart #1 SUV model line-up.

According to a statement by the company, adhering to the guidelines laid down by the comprehensive New Car Code reinforces the all-electric brand’s commitment to delivering high standards of service, beyond those stipulated by the law, in relation to the supply of its new cars to consumers, and the cover offered to vehicle owners by its three-year warranty.

Obligations laid down for businesses by the Code of Practice include, providing vehicles to motorists that are of the expected standard, using honest and accurate advertising at all times, presenting warranty documents in clear and plain English, and adopting swift and cost-effective customer complaints handling procedures.

According to the company, one of the significant benefits of smart UK Automotive Ltd gaining accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman, is the ability to access The Motor Ombudsman’s in-house team for help and guidance to assist with the swift and fair resolution of disputes.

Furthermore, if a dispute has not been resolved to the satisfaction of a customer via smart UK Automotive Ltd’s own internal complaints handing processes, the brand is able to refer the vehicle owner to The Motor Ombudsman as an automotive-specific and independent third party, to investigate their dispute in an impartial environment, all at no cost to the consumer.

Accreditation also gives smart UK Automotive privileged use of The Motor Ombudsman’s New Car Code insignia, and the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Approved Code logo on customer-facing literature and online assets, and the opportunity to enjoy amplified brand exposure through The Motor Ombudsman’s website (TheMotorOmbudsman.org), and the body’s marketing initiatives, such as the Customer Service Star Awards.

Andrew Brown, Subscriber Operations Manager at The Motor Ombudsman, said: “We are delighted to welcome smart UK Automotive Ltd to the New Car Code, and to close the year with our largest ever portfolio of accredited vehicle manufacturers. This highlights the importance that carmakers place in being aligned with the guidelines stipulated by the Code of Practice to help ensure that the delivery of high standards of service is at the forefront of the customer journey. We look forward to working closely with the business, and seeing the team at future Code of Practice forums.”

David Browne, CEO at smart UK, added: “As we pursue our journey as an all-electric premium brand in the UK, accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman puts the spotlight on our customer-centric philosophy and brand ethos, where we set out to exceed expectations both in terms of our product range, and the associated services that we offer. Being a part of The Motor Ombudsman equally provides a valuable resource and guide of best practice to further shape and refine our internal processes, as well as the reassurance that we have a third party to consult if we were to ever have any unresolved customer disputes.”