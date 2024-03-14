Paua has unveiled the new Paua Reimburse solution to provide fair compensation for electric vehicle (EV) drivers when charging both at home and on the go.
The new solution has been developed by Paua in collaboration with Royal Mail to address the industry-wide challenge of equitably compensating EV drivers.
The company said it took approximately 18 months to design and pilot the new system.
The new reimbursement system is built on Paua’s existing EV charge card solution, which features the UK’s roaming network with 44,000 connectors, including 70% of all rapid chargers in the country.
Drivers can manage all their reimbursements through the Paua mobile app, which features accurate and auditable mileage capture.
The solution offers full cost reimbursement, with Paua clients receiving HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) acknowledgement for compliance with current guidance, and streamlined sign-off flows for trusted processes.
Paua added that its system will ensure that all drivers benefit, irrespective of their vehicle, selected tariff, or used charger.
Paua co-founder and CEO Niall Riddell said: “We have spent hundreds of hours with fleets and know that they benefit from the widest network possible.
“To allow maximum utility, Paua Reimburse includes a number of innovative features; upload of external receipts to ensure 100% coverage of public EV chargers, algorithms that work with all home chargers, including three-pin plugs, and automated calculations that account for commuting mileage to avoid overcompensating business miles.”