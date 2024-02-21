This collaboration is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving the customer experience across the group’s 48 locations. Credit: Pentagon Motor Group.

Pentagon Motor Group has entered a partnership with automotive software solutions provider MAD DEVS to implement the iStoreDOCS system across dealership sites.

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving the customer experience throughout the Pentagon Motor Group’s network in 48 different locations.

The new iStoreDOCS solution is being adopted to streamline and replace the group’s conventional paper-based processes.

MAD DEVS’s solution is designed to help automotive groups and retailers adhere to compliance requirements in both sales and service departments, offering a modern solution to the challenges of omnichannel retail.

It provides an efficient sales experience to cater to dealership staff as well as customers.

The iStoreDOCS cloud platform features the latest encryption technology, ensuring the security of customer data and the enforcement of necessary compliance procedures.

This technological advancement is anticipated to lead to a higher compliance rate among users of iStoreDOCS.

Pentagon, which has been a part of the Motus Group since 2017, operates under 13 manufacturer franchises and has a presence in several regions across the UK, including Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Merseyside, Cheshire, Lincolnshire, Staffordshire, and Nottinghamshire.

The manufacturer franchises include Fiat Professional, Ford, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Citroen, Mitsubishi, Dacia, Peugeot, Seat, Renault, Vauxhall and Cupra.

The integration of iStoreDOCS is expected to provide advanced tools that will facilitate an efficient sales process for both dealership staff and customers.

Pentagon Motor Group Sales/F&I Process chief and compliance officer Richard Sheppard said: “As part of our growth strategy, it was vital to us that we implement a group-wide system capable of delivering consistency across business and a level of service that is identical regardless of location, as this is a characteristic that our customers expect from us.

“iStoreDocs helps us deliver this across every site and takes operational efficiency levels to the highest possible standard, allowing our teams to focus fully on customers.”

MAD DEVS introduced the iStoreDOCS system to assist dealers in managing customer documentation more effectively.

The company reports that more than 80% of employees utilise the file-sharing capabilities on the platform, which has been instrumental in reducing issues, avoiding unnecessary duplication, and fostering greater collaboration.