Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA) raised £30,000 during its recent March charity auction week for the Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice (CTH), based in Arundel, West Sussex.
Shoreham hosted two auctions during March – one car and one LCV auction – with south coast dealers donating customer part exchange cars to auction off as well as making pledges to support families using CTH’s facilities. These include Yeomans Group, Peter Cooper Group, Tates Group, Hendy Group and Frosts4Cars.
2024 was the 14th year of working with the charity during which time it has raised over £300,000 with the help and support of car and van dealers across the south coast. Several part exchange vehicles were auctioned in total with the highest price of £1,500 paid for a VW Caddy van.
Alex Wright, SVA’s MD said: “We are celebrating the warmth and generosity of the motor trade based on the south coast which has helped us pass the £300,000 mark. The auctions were a major success as our buyers and vendors have grown very fond of supporting such as great cause.”
Chestnut Tree House currently cares for around 300 children and young adults with life-limiting conditions and provides services including hydrotherapy and multi-sensory activities. With daily running costs in five figures CTH relies on public donations and events, meaning the funds raised by SVA are vital.
Becki Jupp, CEO of the Chestnut Tree House charity said: “We are so proud to be working with Shoreham and the south coast motor industry. They have supported us consistently for over a decade and we really appreciate their backing. We would like to thank everyone that has helped raise money again for our charity in 2024,” she added.
