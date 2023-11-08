Seven out of 10 motorists say that the 20mph speed limit adopted in Wales last month shouldn’t spread across the rest of the UK.
Research from Startline’s November Used Car Tracker shows that 20% think that it is “just too slow” while 15% also say that too few drivers would stick to the new limit.
Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “It’s fair to say that there is relatively limited enthusiasm for wider use of 20mph across the UK, as well as some scepticism that many drivers would respect the new limit even if it was introduced.
“The move appears to have been quite divisive in Wales and it looks as though it would be similarly controversial if applied in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. It’s perhaps noteworthy that 4% of people we surveyed admitted that they wouldn’t stick to the limit themselves.”
However, almost one in four people (23%) surveyed by Startline believe that reducing the limit to 20mph would save lives – although one in five (20%) say that 30mph roads are “already safe enough.”
Paul added: “The Welsh government’s argument has been entirely based around safety and that lower speed limits in urban areas are proven to save lives. A sizeable minority of those we questioned definitely agree with that approach.
“It’ll be interesting to see what happens in Wales over the next few years, whether the 20mph limit becomes something that motorists accept as part of everyday driving or if it continues to remain a subject of debate that has some political potency.”
The Startline Used Car Tracker is compiled monthly for Startline Motor Finance by APD Global Research, well-known in the motor industry for their business intelligence reporting and customer experience programs. This time, 303 consumers and 59 dealers were questioned.