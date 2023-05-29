Lyten 3D Graphene is engineered from natural gas. Credit: SmirkDingo via Shutterstock.

European automotive firm Stellantis has announced an investment in Lyten to accelerate the commercialisation of advanced electric vehicle (EV) battery technology.

Stellantis did not disclose the quantum of the investment, which was made via its corporate venture fund Stellantis Ventures.

Lyten has developed a tunable decarbonisation supermaterial, called Lyten 3D Graphene, which is engineered from natural gas.

Together, the firms hope to advance Lyten 3D Graphene’s application in the mobility industry including the LytCell Lithium-Sulfur EV battery, lightweight composites, and on-board sensing.

Lyten’s Lithium-Sulfur batteries do not use nickel, cobalt, and manganese, thereby offering a sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said: “Specifically, Lyten’s Lithium-Sulfur battery has the potential to be a key ingredient in enabling mass-market EV adoption globally, and their material technology is equally well positioned to help reduce vehicle weight, which is all necessary for our industry to achieve carbon net zero goals.”

Lyten president and CEO Dan Cook said: “Among the automotive product innovations being transformed by Lyten 3D Graphene are Lithium-Sulfur batteries with the potential to deliver more than twice the energy density of lithium-ion, payload-improving lightweighted vehicle composites, and new modes of sensing that do not require chips, batteries or wires.”

Earlier this month, Stellantis signed a deal to buy a 33.3% stake in Symbio, which is engaged in the production of hydrogen fuel cells.