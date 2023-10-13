Automaker and mobility provider Stellantis is offering UK customers a £2,500 ($3,044) grant towards the cost of small and medium electric vans, free wall-box charging installation and £400 charging credit.
It says that, as a result, and on top of the UK government’s existing grants for electric light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs), customers could enjoy savings of up to £7,500 per van.
Tony Lewis, LCV Director of Stellantis UK, said: “The Stellantis e-LCV Grant is designed to provide an all-round package for electric van drivers, making it even more attractive for fleets and businesses looking to go electric.”
This is not the only grant offered by the Stellantis group, they also have a grant of £3000 on Fiat 500e’s on offer in the UK. However, there is no mention of grants for other non-commercial vehicles.
Formed in 2021 via a merger of the PSA group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Stellantis owns Vauxhall, Citroen Fiat Professional and Peugeot, meaning various electric stock vehicle models from these brands will be eligible for the offer. Stellantis expect a high uptake of it, which could boost its share of the UK e-LCV market.
Stellantis electric vans have a significant share of the UK market at 54.3% of all sold in the UK so far this year, according to the company. A quarter of e-LCVs sold in the UK since the start of 2023 have been the Vauxhall Vivaro Electric.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In September 2023, Rishi Sunak announced a delay to the ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine cars and vans to 2035, pushing it a further five years down the line from 2030. Despite this potentially disruptive effect on the EV market in the UK, with the potential for it to slow uptake, Stellantis has stated that it doesn’t expect to see any change, with Vauxhall already being a leader in the electric van market.
According to GlobalData’s Global Sector Overview & Forecast for Electrified Vehicles, Stellantis accounted for 6.9% of the Global electrified market in 2022, and the company is the leading manufacturer in Europe. The current electrified vehicle market is estimated at 7.5 million units in 2023, which equates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 54% between 2018 and 2023
Recently published statistics by Zapmap show that the number of high-power charging hubs in the UK has more than doubled since September 2022. Consequently, this indicates that EV charging infrastructure is expanding to support the sort of transit carried out by owners of e-LCVs.