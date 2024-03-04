StoreDot has announced that it has conducted laboratory tests that show that its battery cells offer improved performance during extremely cold weather.
The Israeli company specialises in silicon-dominant extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs).
StoreDot said that laboratory tests have demonstrated that its cells can reach 80% capacity when charged at -10°C with standard charging speed.
With the technology, EV drivers could potentially recharge their vehicles even in freezing conditions without compromising driving range.
Laboratory tests also show that the silicon battery cells maintain a consistent discharge rate and an adequate driving range, even in sub-freezing conditions, StoreDot noted.
At -10°C, the cells are said to have delivered over 85% of their full range capacity, and at -20°C), they provided a range of more than 70%.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
StoreDot claims that compared to traditional EV batteries, its XFC cells provide higher energy storage capacity, faster charging speeds, and a longer lifetime.
StoreDot has outlined its milestones for 2024, which include showcasing the world’s first EV pack equipped with XFC technology, shipping prismatic B-samples to EV makers, and expanding operations in the US as part of its commercialisation strategy.
The company said it is on track with the production-readiness of XFC cells that can deliver a range of approximately 160km with a five-minute charge this year.
StoreDot aims to reduce this charging time to four minutes in 2026 and to three minutes by 2028.
StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdorf said: “Our latest tests have demonstrated that our batteries can outperform traditional cold weather range and charging limitations that often hamper electric vehicles in colder climates. Although all lithium-ion batteries tend to lose capacity in extreme cold, our innovative design that uses silicon-dominant anodes minimises this loss.
“Our batteries deliver optimal driving range even in most extreme, subzero conditions. With our revolutionary technology drivers can now conquer winter’s toughest challenges, ensuring a smooth driving experience in any climate or conditions and eliminating winter range anxiety.”
Last month, the Association of Fleet Professionals highlighted the need for a more accurate labelling system for electric vans, as the range of these vehicles is significantly reduced in winter.