Tamsyn Weston has been appointed as the new head of IT and digital at Startline Motor Finance.

Her responsibilities encompass end-to-end customer and introducer applications, networks, infrastructure and security. She will also be pivotal in delivering a new digital strategy as part of the company’s broader business and marketing plans.

In a 30-year career, Tamsyn has worked for organisations such as European Tyre Enterprises, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Sainsbury’s Bank, holding senior IT roles across human resources, finance, marketing, data management and retail banking.

She said: “Startline is at a genuinely interesting point in its development where there is a great opportunity to come in and mould the future of technology within the business. The company is the right size, has the right skills and holds the right market position to be agile and innovative while ensuring consistency in terms of IT service provision.”

Weston is an enthusiastic advocate of encouraging women into careers in IT and also volunteers for Girlguiding Scotland, running a Guides unit.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “IT and digital is very much at the heart of our future business strategy and Tamsyn has the experience, ability and enthusiasm to make a valuable contribution to the business. We’d like to welcome her aboard.”

