Targa Telematics, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected mobility solutions, has announced the launch of new fleet management services.
Called ViaSat Fleet Start and Advanced, these solutions are designed to transform real-time vehicle data into actionable insights for fleet management, facilitating cost reduction, process improvement, and protection against theft or misuse.
The new solutions will also offer a comprehensive overview of fleet operations, converting vehicle data from passenger cars and light commercial vehicles into management tools.
The Advanced version of the solution provides maintenance management and monitors fleet fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions.
These solutions are the first from Viasat to be integrated with Targa Telematics’s IoT platform.
They are available across Europe and in Chile, marking an expansion of Targa Telematics’ services following its acquisition of Viasat last year.
Fleet Start and Advanced solutions can integrate data streams with customers’ existing IT systems or platforms, thereby automating activities and streamlining the billing process.
Targa Telematics emphasises that the installation of the onboard device is quick and non-invasive, ensuring that fleet productivity remains uninterrupted.
In Europe, Targa Telematics has operations in Italy, the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, and Romania.
Targa Telematics sales vice-president Alberto Falcione said: “Viasat Fleet Start and Advanced are the result of the integration of Viasat solutions into the Targa Telematics technology platform. This integration, accomplished in less than a year after the acquisition, was made possible by the harmony and synergy between the sales and go-to-market teams, who have worked together to provide a highly innovative solution.
“On the one hand, we have benefited from the expertise in the logistics and transportation sectors. On the other hand, technological innovation has been constantly driven by an ongoing commitment to R&D, allowing us to enrich Viasat solutions with new features.”