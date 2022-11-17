Association of Fleet Professionals hires three new directors

(from left): Lee Jackson, Martin Edgecox and Matthew Hammond. Credit: AFP.

Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has appointed three fleet operators as directors to its main board following a members’ vote.

Martin Edgecox, Matthew Hammond and Lee Jackson are the latest addition to AFP’s main board.

Edgecox has been working for National Highways since 2013 and is currently the national fleet manager.

He brings knowledge from both the public and private sectors fleets, working with the Department for Transport and Office of Zero Emission Vehicles to meet carbon reduction goals.

Hammond, who has been working in the fleet management and transport space for more than 12 years, is the head of fleet at Altrad Services and a National and International CPC holder.

He has been operating a mixed fleet of 1,200 vehicles around the UK in his existing position for eight years. Hammond has fleet management experience for both cars and trucks.

Jackson has more than 20 years of fleet experience.

Currently, he is the head of fleet and transport at Marston Holdings. Before that, he served as the international head of fleet and transport for both HSS and Stericycle.

Jackson has worked with AFP on the HMRC AER and Kerbside Charging Network projects, and is also a Northwest Freight Council member.

Welcoming the new joiners, AFP chair Paul Hollick said: “Crucially, we hope they will play a key role in shaping our future van training courses – both for ICE and EV – within the AFP Fleet Academy. We are doing more and more work in the area of van fleet management, as well as cars, so they will be a major asset to the organisation.”