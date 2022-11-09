TKS and MOTOM join forces to provide vehicle remarketing services

TKS, an asset auditing and risk management specialist, has recently teamed up with vehicle remarketing technology business MOTOM, to provide vehicle remarketing services in the UK.

TKS uses technology to digitalise the auditing processes for clients across vehicle stocking, leasing, commercial assets, compliance and risk management. By partnering with technology-enabled MOTOM business, TKS is able to quickly and efficiently assist in the remarketing and sale of recovered stock, according to a press release.

Working with clients in recovery audits or ‘clean up operations’ and through MOTOM, TKS said it now has an additional route to market for those occasions when vehicles need to be sold quickly. MOTOM provides an effective solution to remarket vehicles to the wholesale market, where vehicles are sold in minutes rather than hours, or days as with traditional remarketing solutions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Christian Pawsey, director and country manager at TKS said “we are really excited about this opportunity to work closely with the emerging technology business MOTOM, especially in the current economic climate where being able to respond and move stock swiftly, can be vital for our business partners and clients”.

Julian Humphreys, co-founder and CEO of MOTOM said “MOTOM adds speed and efficiency to the remarketing process and where repossessed vehicles are involved time is of the essence for the funder to recover its funds.”

TKS was established in Spain in 2006 and opened its UK office in 2018. MOTOM is made up of fleet, leasing and finance sector specialists, including chief executive officer, Julian Humphreys, chief commercial officer Mel Goodliffe, chief technology officer John Leightley, and chief financial officer Lisa Edwards.

