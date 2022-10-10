Total Motion client saves £42,000 from hybrid lease scheme

Colus opted for early termination of lease for 12 vans. Credit: Total Motion.

Total Motion Fleet Management has announced that one of its clients has managed to save £42,000 in fleet costs through its hybrid offering.

Colus, a utility contractor, took out a hybrid lease from Total Motion, which saved it from paying a break-clause penalty.

It received a payment of £42,000 rather than a penalty for early termination of a multi-vehicle (12 vans) lease contract.

Total Motion’s flexible lease scheme does not charge clients extra for excess mileage or vehicle damage.

Colus returned the vehicles to the fleet management firm, which sold the vehicles leaving Colus in credit.

Had Colus taken out a traditional leasing agreement, it would be facing a penalty of as much as £50,000, Total Motion said.

Total Motion director Simon Hill said: “A decade after launching our innovative hybrid lease, we are still the only leasing company to offer such a deal – one that is really on the side of our clients. There are no hidden costs, it is totally transparent, and on this particular occasion our client was significantly in credit.

“When we launched our flexible leases more than a decade ago, other fleet management companies looked on in bemusement. We are still the only company to offer these flexible leases, and we are delighted to be in a league of our own.”

“Earlier this year, our business benefitted from Total Motion’s hybrid lease when, due to unforeseen circumstances, we had to downsize our fleet quickly; the hybrid lease gave us the flexibility to swiftly action the sale of 12 vehicles and in the process generated a good financial return,” a Colus spokesperson was quoted by the fleet manager as saying.