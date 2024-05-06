Toyota Kreditbank has broadened the reach of its white label financial solutions through new partnerships with Wahl Finance and Flegel Finance.
In 2018, Germany-based Toyota Kreditbank launched a white label solution, enabling dealerships to offer financial services under their own branding.
This initiative has enabled multi-brand retailers to customise financial products for their specific customer base.
Currently, five Toyota and Lexus partner dealerships are leveraging Toyota Kreditbank’s white label solution for their non-Toyota brands.
The recent addition of Wahl Finance and Flegel Finance introduces two new white label brands to the market.
The Wahl Group, hailing from Siegen, has become the first retail group outside the Toyota-Lexus network to implement Toyota Kreditbank’s white label solution.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
With a workforce exceeding 1,000 across 29 sites, and representing ten brands, the Wahl Group is ranked among the top 20 car retail groups in Germany.
The Eifel-Mosel Group, along with its associated trading company Heisel am Kreisel, employs around 400 staff, represents six brands, and operates seven dealerships across four locations.
These entities are key players in Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate.
Under the Flegel Finance name, the automotive group now offers its own branded financing and leasing products for a variety of vehicle brands.
Toyota Kreditbank CEO Christian Ruben said: “More and more partners are seeing the advantages of a white label. “We are now even approached by retail groups that have not yet had any contact with the Toyota brand – we are of course pleased about that.”