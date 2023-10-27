Zoomo, an electric fleet solutions specialist, has partnered with online food delivery company, Uber Eats, to drive greater accessibility of light electric vehicles for couriers in London. The new partnership will see high-performance E-mopeds added to Zoomo’s product portfolio with a discount offered for monthly and weekly rental of E-mopeds.
Through the partnership, both Uber Eats and Zoomo aim to contribute to London’s sustainable delivery and transport ecosystem.
Today’s announcement follows Uber Eats’ commitment to make 100 percent of food delivery trips emission-free worldwide by 2040, with a 2030 target for major European cities. Concurrently, the partnership also supports Zoomo’s mission of transitioning urban miles to light electric vehicles (LEVs), while enhancing courier access to efficient and affordable transportation.
Transportation remains the largest emitting sector of carbon emissions in the United Kingdom. While petrol mopeds are important vehicles for food delivery, especially in London, a viable, greener alternative has surfaced in recent years in the form of E-mopeds.
To help tackle the emissions generated by food delivery, couriers who use Uber Eats will receive a discount on the rental cost of high-quality E-mopeds in the initial month of sign-up, making the E-mopeds accessible at just £149 (including insurance) via Zoomo.
Nicolas de Juniac, UK General Manager at Zoomo, said: “We admire Uber’s commitments to reduce the carbon footprint of food delivery trips. By joining forces with Uber Eats to enhance courier access to E-mopeds, we’re not only taking significant strides toward a greener delivery landscape but also setting the stage for a more sustainable and efficient industry – and this is just the beginning.”
“We’re excited to work closely with Uber Eats, growing our partnership and leading the charge toward a brighter, eco-conscious future, all while empowering valued couriers. It’s a win-win-win partnership: for the environment, for our riders, and for Zoomo.”
Matthew Price, Uber Eats General Manager of UK, Ireland and Northern Europe Uber Eats, said: I am delighted to be expanding our partnership with Zoomo to offer high-performance e-Mopeds to couriers in London. It is our goal to be emission free in London by 2030 and globally by 2040, and with this partnership we are moving towards that goal”.”
Zoomo meets the needs of modern delivery riders head-on by providing safe, efficient and affordable light electric vehicles. Flexible subscription plans come with comprehensive servicing and on-the-road guarantee, ensuring riders benefit from both high-performing vehicles and peace of mind.