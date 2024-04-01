During the month, a total of 12,927 vans, trucks, taxis, buses, and coaches were manufactured. Credit: PG_Traveler/Shutterstock.

The production of commercial vehicles (CVs) in the UK registered a 98.4% surge in February 2024, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

During the month, a total of 12,927 vans, trucks, taxis, buses, and coaches were manufactured, as against 6,491 units in February 2023.

SMMT said this figure is the strongest February output since 2008.

The growth follows a period of supply chain challenges, particularly semiconductor shortages that had previously hampered production.

The surge in February’s CV production was primarily attributed to a robust demand for UK-manufactured vehicles in international markets.

Exports saw a rise of 188%, with 10,011 units shipped overseas, accounting for 77.4% of the total CV production.

The European Union was the primary destination, receiving 97.6% of the export volume.

In contrast, the domestic market experienced a decrease for the second consecutive month, with a 4% drop to 2,916 units.

Considering the year-to-date figures, the UK has produced 24,683 CVs, marking an increase of 56.4% compared to the same period in 2023.

Exports have been the driving force behind this growth, surging by 104.5% to 17,976 units.

However, the home market has seen a slight decline, with production volumes dropping by 279 units to 6,707.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “CV manufacturing has kickstarted the year with two months of impressive growth as robust overseas demand for British-built vans continues. The challenge now is to maintain this success amidst fierce global competition, accelerating production of zero emission vehicles to enable the fast paced delivery of these critical models. Strong performing economies at home and abroad will be key to this ambition.”

Recently, UK car production also reported gains, with a 14.6% increase in February, signifying the best performance for the month since 2021.

The domestic market played a significant role in this growth, with production for UK buyers jumping by 58% to 20,658 units.