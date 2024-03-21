Over half of the managers surveyed view the shift to EVs as crucial for achieving sustainability goals. Credit: Octus_Photography/Shutterstock.

UK fleet managers are accelerating their transition to electric vehicles (EVs), aiming for full electrification within an average of four years, according to research by Lex Autolease.

This marks a reduction from the seven years anticipated in a previous survey from July 2023 and comes despite the UK Government’s postponement of the internal combustion engine (ICE) ban to 2035.

Lex Autolease’s bi-annual research, which surveyed 100 UK fleet managers operating fleets of over 100 vehicles, indicates an increase in EV adoption, with 86% of fleets growing or maintaining their EV numbers over the past year, a 20% rise from the previous survey.

The ‘Future of Transport’ report aims to shed light on the changing travel habits and preferences of UK drivers and fleet managers.

Over half (57%) of the managers surveyed view the shift to EVs as crucial for achieving sustainability goals, and 50% believe it enhances their business’s sustainability image, particularly when responding to tenders.

Employee engagement and recruitment are also seen as key benefits by 50% of the respondents.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The top motivators for investing in EVs include employee engagement (30%), the adoption of new technology (24%), and the reduced noise pollution from EVs (23%).

These factors were prioritised over lower maintenance costs (20%) and cheaper running costs compared to petrol or diesel vehicles (20%).

Following the ICE ban delay, 64% of fleet managers are more inclined to consider EVs or add more to their fleets.

Meanwhile, 57% of respondents feel that policymakers are doing enough to encourage businesses to switch to EVs, marking an 11% increase from the last survey.

However, fleet managers still face barriers to EV adoption, with the top challenges being the availability of second-hand EVs (21%), charging times (21%), charging point accessibility (20%), the logistics of home charging point installation (20%), and lack of staff engagement (20%).

These findings suggest a demand for the second-hand EV market and highlight the complexity of employee attitudes towards EV adoption, influenced by the variability in home charging options.

The research also outlines desired policy changes, with fleets favouring additional investment in on-site charging infrastructure (24%), funding for on-road infrastructure for home charging (23%), and further tax reductions for businesses that adopt EVs (22%).

Lex Autolease managing director Nick Williams said: “Businesses continue to lead the way in the UK’s electrification journey, remaining dedicated to the adoption of cleaner and greener vehicles despite significant changes to government policy.

“This is largely because they are unwavering on their own commitments. Switching to electric is helping them to make progress towards their sustainability targets, boost their green credentials for competitive tenders and enhance their propositions for current and prospective employees.

“But barriers remain, and further action is still needed to help fleet managers make long-term purchasing decisions and generate universal confidence in making the switch. A rapid and fair charging infrastructure roll-out, an enduring commitment to the ZEV mandate, clarity on Benefit in Kind rates beyond 2028, better information for would-be EV drivers and a new national battery strategy must be the top priorities.”