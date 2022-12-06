UK’s new car market grew by 23.5% in November, says SMMT

The number of newly registered BEVs has increased by 35.2%. Credit: Mark Cruz on Unsplash.

New car market in the UK grew by 23.5% in November to 142,889, the new figures published by The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show.

SMMT said that the market recorded growth for the fourth consecutive month and the growth delivered the best total for November since 2019.

According to the data, the number of newly registered battery electric vehicles (BEVs) has increased by 35.2%, accounting for more than one in five new cars (20.6%).

In contrast, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations fell by 5.7%, accounting for 7.1% of the market.

As a result, some 39,558 new plug-ins were registered, making up over one in four new vehicles (27.7%) that joined the UK’s roads last month.

The uptake of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) increased by 66.9% to give them 11.2% of the market.

SMMT data shows that HEV demand was driven primarily due to fleet operators seeking flexibility and emissions reductions.

While dual-purpose vehicles increased by 21.8%, the supermini and lower medium vehicle segments expanded by 21.5% and 20.5%, respectively in November.

Sales of luxury saloon and multi-purpose vehicles soared by 87.3% and 288.6%, respectively, but these segments still make up a small portion of the market.

With an expected 15.4% market growth in 2023, the automotive industry is primed to provide an estimated £8bn to the UK economy, SMMT said.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Recovery for Britain’s new car market is back within our grasp, energised by electrified vehicles and the sector’s resilience in the face of supply and economic challenges.

“As the sector looks to ensure that growth is sustainable for the long term, urgent measures are required – not least a fair approach to driving EV adoption that recognises these vehicles remain more expensive, and measures to compel investment in a charging network that is built ahead of need. “By doing so we can encourage consumer appetite across the country and accelerate the UK’s journey to net zero.”