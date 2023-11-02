carwow, a UK online car buying and selling marketplace, has achieved its highest ever used car sale price this week, as a Lamborghini Urus achieved £305,050 in Tuesday’s auction. It is now advertised to retail for £339,950, giving a potential profit margin of £35,000.
The 2023-plate super-SUV entered the auction with just 1,500 miles on the clock and attracted immediate interest from prospective buyers. A total of 16 dealers ultimately battled it out, pushing the price £95,000 over cap ‘clean’ value to reach a new record sale price on carwow’s online auctions.
The Urus joins a number of other vehicles that have achieved lofty selling prices on carwow this year. This includes a Porsche 911 GT3, which sold for £181,000, and a Bentley Continental GT 6.0 W12, which was secured for £176,500.
Thousands of quality used vehicles enter the six online auctions that carwow now holds each week, providing retail-ready stock for growing numbers of retailers across the UK. It’s quick and simple to review the condition of vehicles on the platform, make an offer in real-time and buy directly from the seller.
carwow’s CEO, John Veichmanis said: “The phenomenal success of this particular lot is a testament to the strong reputation carwow has built as an auction platform and source of quality used cars.
“Our focus is on ensuring we meet dealer demand without compromising on quality, so our daily online auctions are tightly controlled to ensure that only retail-ready stock makes the cut. Numerous dealer partners say that our auctions help them acquire a profile of stock not typically available through other sources. As well as providing lots of choice of quality stock, we want to help dealers to maximize their profits. That’s why we’re keeping our buyers’ fees lower than the competition, and don’t require a subscription.”
