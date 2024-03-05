The pricing correction in the used vehicle segment, which had adversely affected the group’s performance, appears to have largely stabilised. Credit: Scharfsinn/Shutterstock.

Vertu Motors has reported a stabilisation in used vehicle prices following significant declines amid ongoing consumer uncertainty impacting new model demand.

The automotive retailer provided a trading update for the five-month period ending 31 January 2024.

Vertu said used car prices fell 10.3% from October to December.

The fall in prices was attributed to increased supply in wholesale markets and subdued retail demand, exacerbated by rising interest rates and high vehicle prices.

Vertu responded to these market shifts by accelerating stock turnover and reducing used inventory levels by more than£40m, which has improved the group’s net debt position.

Despite the challenging conditions, Vertu experienced a 0.8% growth on a like-for-like basis for the used vehicle volumes during the period.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The growth marked a recovery from the 5.7% decline in the first half of the financial year.

The pricing correction in the used vehicle segment, which had adversely affected the group’s performance, appears to have largely stabilised, with recent valuation movements aligning with typical seasonal patterns.

Meanwhile, the UK’s new vehicle market recorded its best performance since the pandemic began, with 1.9 million vehicles registered in the year to December 2023.

However, the market is still 17.7% below pre-pandemic levels, and Vertu saw a 5.1% decrease in like-for-like volumes of new retail vehicles.

Vertu highlighted the challenges faced by manufacturers in balancing the volumes and combination of internal combustion engine (ICE) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) due to the new legislation aimed at reducing emissions.

Currently, the company is focused on navigating this transitional period, where consumer behaviour is influenced by high-interest rates and the aforementioned industry trends.

The group anticipates its full-year FY 2024 adjusted profit before tax to align with current consensus expectations.

Vertu is set to announce its preliminary results for the year ending 29 February 2024, on 15 May 2024.

Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester said: ‘’I am pleased with the team’s performance against a fast-changing market backdrop with used vehicle prices now stabilised at lower levels and consumer uncertainty impacting retail demand for new cars. The work that has gone into cost control and optimising stock levels has contributed to an excellent cash performance.”

Last month, experts at CAP HPI reported a notable upward trend in the average used car value for three-year-old cars with 60,000 miles on the odometer.