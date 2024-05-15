Volklec launches to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the UK. Source: Shutterstock.com

A new UK manufacturing business making batteries for electric vehicles, called Volklec, has launched.

The company holds the vision of powering electrified mobility and is set to manufacture sustainable batteries for on-road, off-highway and track vehicles.

Volklec is working with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) and a national manufacturing development scale-up facility, which also provides skills for the growing EV battery sector.

Volklec will develop batteries to meet the attribute requirements of the UK automotive market, in particular the diverse array of small volume and niche vehicle manufacturers.

Volklec’s product development and rapid route to scale-up provide a critical step in the roadmap to giga-scale production

The collaboration will directly create jobs in the West Midlands, with Volklec being based in Coventry, and contribute directly to building world-class battery R&D, process and manufacturing capability in the UK.

Imran Khatri, Volklec Founder, said: “Volklec has been many months and significant investment in the making, established to help the UK’s decarbonisation drive. As a proud investment in the UK, our initial focus is on the automotive industry, providing security of supply to the sector, then we intend to look at the broader electrification markets as well.”

Sean Gilgunn, UKBIC Managing Director, added: “Our purpose-built facility is where businesses can develop their battery manufacturing processes at the scale they need to move to industrial production. This agreement marks the start of Volklec’s journey to create a battery with the potential to scale up to significant volumes in the coming years, and we are proud to support the business in the initial phase of their development.

“Manufacturing cells at volume is vital to ensuring the UK prospers from the energy transition towards Net Zero, and this agreement further demonstrates the unique value of UKBIC to the battery ecosystem.”