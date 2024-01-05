Volkswagen is the UK’s most-selling new-car brand for the third year running, as confirmed by figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A total of 162,087 new Volkswagen passenger vehicles were registered in the UK in 2023 – over 30,000 more than in 2022. This equated to a market share of 8.52 per cent – an increase of 0.35 per cent compared with the previous year.

Volkswagen was also a popular electric brands in the UK, with two of its ID. models among the top-10 best-selling EVs in 2023: the ID.3 with 10,295 registrations (sixth place) and the ID.4 with 8,495 registrations (ninth place).

Model highlights from 2023 that contributed to these figures included the all-electric ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 models, as well as the refreshed flagship Touareg. Special- and limited-edition models were also introduced, including the Polo GTI Edition 25 and Golf Black Edition.

The brand will aim to bolster its EV offering in 2024 with the introduction of the ID.7 and ID.7 Tourer, while other highlights on the horizon include celebrations to mark the Golf’s 50th anniversary, and the introduction of the new Tiguan and Passat.

Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “I am once again pleased that Volkswagen has secured top spot in the UK for new-car sales. This tremendous result speaks volumes for the quality and attractiveness of our cars, and for the fantastic work of our network partners, who continue to give customers outstanding service before, during and after delivering their new cars.

“This year we will continue to expand our award-winning ID. range of electric cars, and of course we have the 50th anniversary of the Golf as well as many more exciting new products to look forward to.”

EV sales increase in 2023 despite slowdown in the past two months