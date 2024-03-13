Volvo Cars has announced an investment in Breathe Battery Technologies, a UK-based startup specialising in battery management software.
This move is part of Volvo’s strategy to lead the development of premium electric cars and transition to a fully electric carmaker by 2030.
The investment, made through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, aims to implement Breathe’s next-generation fast charging technology in Volvo’s fully electric vehicles.
As part of the new collaboration, Volvo will integrate its battery management platform with Breathe’s patented algorithm-enabled charging software.
This integration is expected to reduce the charging time for Volvo’s new-generation electric cars by up to 30% for a charge from 10% to 80%, without compromising energy density, range, or battery health.
Volvo Cars Tech Fund CEO Ann-Sofie Ekberg “The investment and commercial partnership with Breathe helps us address a familiar pain point for electric car customers and makes our charging performance even more competitive.
“Faster charging times, in the range where customers typically fast charge, represent a major step in the right direction as we continue to boost electric mobility and make it available to more people.”
Volvo Cars said that it will be the first to access the latest version of Breathe’s software for its new-generation fully electric vehicles.
Breathe’s adaptive charging software represents a departure from traditional stepped charging methods, which follow pre-set rules.
Instead, it uses real-time algorithms to dynamically manage the battery’s charging process, enhancing the speed of charging while preventing lithium plating, a condition that can degrade battery performance and longevity.
According to Volvo Cars, the compatibility of Breathe’s software with Volvo’s electric vehicle hardware ensures scalability, which can also support the anticipated growth of electric vehicle sales in the coming years.
Breathe CEO Dr Ian Campbell said: “Deploying our technology at scale on Volvo’s next-generation EV platform opens doors to innovative car designs and performance improvements.”