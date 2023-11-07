Batteries have quietly become the unsung heroes of our daily lives, powering everything from our smartphones to electric vehicles. But what if we told you that they are on the cusp of transforming into one of the world’s most significant industries over the next decade?
This seismic shift in the energy landscape will be explored in a thought-provoking webinar hosted by GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence team.
Date & Time: November 16, 2023, 4:00 PM GMT
Speakers:
- Thomas Pothalingam, Analyst – Thematic Intelligence, GlobalData
- George Trotter, Associate Analyst – Thematic Intelligence, GlobalData
In a rapidly evolving world where the need for sustainable energy solutions is paramount, the batteries industry has taken centre stage. As batteries become vital in the fight against climate change, this webinar is your opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the industry’s future.
Highlights:
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
- Critical minerals control: Who controls the essential minerals required for batteries and how does this influences the industry’s landscape?
- Future market worth: Explore the projections for the batteries industry’s value in 2035, revealing its staggering growth potential.
- Key industry trends: Delve into the latest trends impacting battery technology, materials, and emerging technologies that will shape the future.
- Geopolitical dynamics: Understand the geopolitical battery arms race and whether China’s dominance will persist in the coming decade.
- Market competition: Discover the key players in primary end markets and their role in driving the industry forward.
This webinar offers a gateway to understanding the energy conversion mega-trend that is set to define the 21st century. As the world’s reliance on batteries continues to surge, it’s imperative for motor finance specialists, fleet managers, and anyone interested in the future of energy storage to participate.
Register for the webinar HERE.