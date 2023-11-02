Account Manager – Motor Finance
Remote Working
We are working with a client who have a fantastic opportunity to join the market-leading provider of motor finance and technology solutions.
Your role as Field Sales Account Manager will be varied and often complex. You manage all existing dealer relationships and to develop new business opportunities within your defined geographical area.
You will be outgoing, confident and ambitious. You will be comfortable presenting multi-layered proposals to dealers of all sizes and types, from large franchised PLCs to local family-owned businesses. You will be skilled at understanding their requirements and then be able to present solutions back in a clear and professional manner.
Your experience
Previous experience of motor finance or the motor industry is essential, as is the ability to work proactively, plan your time carefully and think strategically in a fast-moving market. You will also need a good understanding of the regulatory environment our client operates in and ideally an understanding of the digital marketplace within their industry. Field Sales experience is preferred but not essential and you will be comfortable operating at all levels within a dealership environment.
Benefits
Including salary, total OTE is £75k, the Bonus Scheme is uncapped. Car allowance, mobile phone and laptop, 33 days holiday (including bank holidays), life insurance of 4x salary, company pension scheme, wellness programme plus add-on benefits.
For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900