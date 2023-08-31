Account Manager

£38k OTE £48k-£53k

Great benefits plus two cars

Covering Nottingham, Leicester, Derby, Grantham, Sheffield, Lincoln, Mansfield, Peterborough and Chesterfield

As Area Account Manager – Motor Finance, you will be responsible for selling and promoting the Company’s motor finance products and services in the respective geographic zone. You will be responsible for the achievement of targets within your territory and for the management and development of motor dealers. You will identify new business opportunities and provide workable profitable solutions to maximise these opportunities.

Providing finance solutions for the respective retailers, ensuring growth in profitability and penetrations, and developing all aspects of the Finance and Insurance process and development within your territory.

Your role ‒ Area Account Manager

To maximise volume and profit opportunities within all areas of your territory, working with respective retailers in providing workable profitable solutions for the respective customers.

Responsible for the opportunities for the sale of additional financial products and services, as well as company insurance, including GAP, SMART Insurance, car insurance, warranty and service plans.

Provide training and development solutions as a consequence of the review in partnership with the retailer, including the company’s objectives.

To identify and maximise detailed business plans for the designated territory outlining development actions and actions for achieving objectives.

Your knowledge and experience

In-depth knowledge of retail motor finance products

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word

The ability to train groups of staff

Ability to present to retailers in relation to all aspects of F&I including staff coaching

Excellent interpersonal skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

A high degree of self-motivation and time management skills

The ability to manage own diary and prioritise

Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900