Area Sales Manager – Agricultural Construction, and Commercial Vehicle Finance

Package c£60k plus car and great benefits

Covering an area of South West England, and Devon Cornwall, Somerset and Bristol/Avon

Our client is a large prestigious manufacturer – we are recruiting an Asset Finance sales professional to manage the area

The successful candidate will be responsible for working through the dealer channel to acquire new and used quality asset finance business and developing and retaining strong customer and dealer relationships.

The role comes with a company car, 25.5 days holidays (+bank holidays), medical insurance, life insurance commencing at 4x salary, pension and a wide range of flexible benefits to opt-in (dental, critical illness, etc)

The role is also eligible for an attractive Sales Incentive Scheme.

There is an excellent basic salary with OTE of £60k+.

For more information, please email julie@thcrecruitment.co.uk or call 01279713900.