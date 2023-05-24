Area Sales Manager ‒ Captive Vendor Finance (Hard Asset)

South West

This is a field-based role covering an area from Bristol to Devon and Cornwall

Excellent basic salary and benefits OTE £65k plus

We are recruiting an Area Sales Manager to work with our clients’ network of dealers in the Hard Asset sector, our client is an international market-leading manufacturer of Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment and Commercial Vehicles.

As Area Sales Manager, you will develop introducer relationships with Dealer Principals and Sales Personnel.

Your key responsibilities ‒ Area Sales Manager ‒ Captive Vendor Finance (Hard Asset)

Achieving a high level of sales success by developing and maintaining relationships with a portfolio of new and existing dealers and customers.

In brief, your role is to:

Manage relationships at all levels and establish our client as the dealer’s and customer’s first choice business partner.

Developing and training a selected group of dealers, acting as the first point of contact for retail finance enquiries.

Achieving targets related to volume, margin, period, fee income, insurance sales ( where applicable), deal numbers, captive, used and allied business, and sales penetration.

Negotiating with customers and dealers on specific transactions aiming to deliver the best solutions.

Preparing business proposals which fully meet the credit policies of the Company.

Developing and maintaining excellent working relationships with colleagues in other departments working together to ensure that service standards to dealers and customers are industry-leading.

Work as an integral part of the sales team to deliver both individual and team business targets.

Play an active role within to ensure that new ideas are cultivated and best practice is established.

Embrace, develop and maximise a ‘one-team approach’ with dealers, brands and internal colleagues.

Job requirements and qualifications:

Must have successful experience delivering front-line sales, particularly in the provision of Asset or Motor Finance.

Ability to use Microsoft Office software applications or similar packages.

Knowledge of the Agricultural, Construction, and Commercial Vehicle finance markets will be of advantage or Account Manager experience within a Motor Finance lender.

Previous experience in the captive vendor/motor finance environment.

The ability to understand, embrace and implement change in a dynamic business environment.

A complete understanding of the industrial supply chain and the requirements of each component part.

Additional job requirements:

Understanding of the Sales Process.

Effectively balance Risk to achieve the reward.

Understanding of the principles of Service quality.

Sound written, numerical and well-developed analytical skills.

Willingness to travel.

Eligibility to work in the UK.

Please call or email Julie Ramsay for further information: 01279713900 / julie@thcrecruitment.co.uk