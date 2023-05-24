Area Sales Manager ‒ Captive Vendor Finance (Hard Asset)
South West
This is a field-based role covering an area from Bristol to Devon and Cornwall
Excellent basic salary and benefits OTE £65k plus

We are recruiting an Area Sales Manager to work with our clients’ network of dealers in the Hard Asset sector, our client is an international market-leading manufacturer of Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment and Commercial Vehicles.

As Area Sales Manager, you will develop introducer relationships with Dealer Principals and Sales Personnel.

Your key responsibilities ‒ Area Sales Manager ‒ Captive Vendor Finance (Hard Asset)

Achieving a high level of sales success by developing and maintaining relationships with a portfolio of new and existing dealers and customers.

In brief, your role is to:

  • Manage relationships at all levels and establish our client as the dealer’s and customer’s first choice business partner.
  • Developing and training a selected group of dealers, acting as the first point of contact for retail finance enquiries.
  • Achieving targets related to volume, margin, period, fee income, insurance sales ( where applicable), deal numbers, captive, used and allied business, and sales penetration.
  • Negotiating with customers and dealers on specific transactions aiming to deliver the best solutions.
  • Preparing business proposals which fully meet the credit policies of the Company.
  • Developing and maintaining excellent working relationships with colleagues in other departments working together to ensure that service standards to dealers and customers are industry-leading.
  • Work as an integral part of the sales team to deliver both individual and team business targets.
  • Play an active role within to ensure that new ideas are cultivated and best practice is established.
  • Embrace, develop and maximise a ‘one-team approach’ with dealers, brands and internal colleagues.

Job requirements and qualifications:

  • Must have successful experience delivering front-line sales, particularly in the provision of Asset or Motor Finance.
  • Ability to use Microsoft Office software applications or similar packages.
  • Knowledge of the Agricultural, Construction, and Commercial Vehicle finance markets will be of advantage or Account Manager experience within a Motor Finance lender.
  • Previous experience in the captive vendor/motor finance environment.
  • The ability to understand, embrace and implement change in a dynamic business environment.
  • A complete understanding of the industrial supply chain and the requirements of each component part.

Additional job requirements:

  • Understanding of the Sales Process.
  • Effectively balance Risk to achieve the reward.
  • Understanding of the principles of Service quality.
  • Sound written, numerical and well-developed analytical skills.
  • Willingness to travel.
  • Eligibility to work in the UK.

Please call or email Julie Ramsay for further information: 01279713900 / julie@thcrecruitment.co.uk