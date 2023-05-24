Area Sales Manager ‒ Captive Vendor Finance (Hard Asset)
South West
This is a field-based role covering an area from Bristol to Devon and Cornwall
Excellent basic salary and benefits OTE £65k plus
We are recruiting an Area Sales Manager to work with our clients’ network of dealers in the Hard Asset sector, our client is an international market-leading manufacturer of Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment and Commercial Vehicles.
As Area Sales Manager, you will develop introducer relationships with Dealer Principals and Sales Personnel.
Your key responsibilities ‒ Area Sales Manager ‒ Captive Vendor Finance (Hard Asset)
Achieving a high level of sales success by developing and maintaining relationships with a portfolio of new and existing dealers and customers.
In brief, your role is to:
- Manage relationships at all levels and establish our client as the dealer’s and customer’s first choice business partner.
- Developing and training a selected group of dealers, acting as the first point of contact for retail finance enquiries.
- Achieving targets related to volume, margin, period, fee income, insurance sales ( where applicable), deal numbers, captive, used and allied business, and sales penetration.
- Negotiating with customers and dealers on specific transactions aiming to deliver the best solutions.
- Preparing business proposals which fully meet the credit policies of the Company.
- Developing and maintaining excellent working relationships with colleagues in other departments working together to ensure that service standards to dealers and customers are industry-leading.
- Work as an integral part of the sales team to deliver both individual and team business targets.
- Play an active role within to ensure that new ideas are cultivated and best practice is established.
- Embrace, develop and maximise a ‘one-team approach’ with dealers, brands and internal colleagues.
Job requirements and qualifications:
- Must have successful experience delivering front-line sales, particularly in the provision of Asset or Motor Finance.
- Ability to use Microsoft Office software applications or similar packages.
- Knowledge of the Agricultural, Construction, and Commercial Vehicle finance markets will be of advantage or Account Manager experience within a Motor Finance lender.
- Previous experience in the captive vendor/motor finance environment.
- The ability to understand, embrace and implement change in a dynamic business environment.
- A complete understanding of the industrial supply chain and the requirements of each component part.
Additional job requirements:
- Understanding of the Sales Process.
- Effectively balance Risk to achieve the reward.
- Understanding of the principles of Service quality.
- Sound written, numerical and well-developed analytical skills.
- Willingness to travel.
- Eligibility to work in the UK.
Please call or email Julie Ramsay for further information: 01279713900 / julie@thcrecruitment.co.uk