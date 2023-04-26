Area Sales Manager

Captive Vendor Finance

Excellent basic salary and benefits OTE £70k plus

North and West Yorks/North Humberside

We are recruiting an Area Sales Manager to work with our clients’ network of dealers in the Hard Asset sector. Our client is an international market-leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles.

The ASM will develop introducer relationships with Dealer Principals and Sales Personnel. This is a field-based role covering an area across Herts/Essex/Cambs and East Anglia.

Your Responsibilities:

Achieving a high level of sales success by developing and maintaining relationships with a portfolio of new and existing dealers and customers

Building strong relationships at all levels and establishing our client as the dealer’s and customer’s first-choice business partner

Developing and training a selected group of dealers, acting as the first point of contact for retail finance enquiries

Achieving targets related to volume, margin, period, fee income, insurance sales (where applicable), deal numbers, captive, used and allied business, and sales penetration

Negotiating with customers and dealers on specific transactions aiming to deliver the best solutions

Preparing business proposals that fully meet the company’s credit policies

Developing and maintaining excellent working relationships with colleagues in other departments working together to ensure that service standards to dealers and customers are industry-leading

Work as an integral part of the sales team to deliver both individual and team business targets

Play an active role within IC Capital to ensure that new ideas are cultivated and best practice is established

Embrace, develop and maximise a ‘one team approach’ with dealers, brands and internal colleagues

Requirements and qualifications:

Must have successful experience in delivering front-line sales, particularly in the provision of Asset Finance

Ability to use Microsoft Office software applications or similar packages

Knowledge of the Agricultural, Construction, and Commercial Vehicle finance markets will be of advantage or Account Manager experience within a Motor Finance lender Previous experience in the captive vendor/motor finance environment

The ability to understand, embrace and implement change in a dynamic business environment

A complete understanding of the industrial supply chain and the requirements of each component part

Additional requirements:

Understanding of the sales process

Effectively balance risks to achieve rewards

Understanding of the principles of service quality

Sound written, numerical and well-developed analytical skills

Willingness to travel

Eligibility to work in the UK

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900