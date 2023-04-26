Area Sales Manager
Captive Vendor Finance
Excellent basic salary and benefits OTE £70k plus
North and West Yorks/North Humberside
We are recruiting an Area Sales Manager to work with our clients’ network of dealers in the Hard Asset sector. Our client is an international market-leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles.
The ASM will develop introducer relationships with Dealer Principals and Sales Personnel. This is a field-based role covering an area across Herts/Essex/Cambs and East Anglia.
Your Responsibilities:
- Achieving a high level of sales success by developing and maintaining relationships with a portfolio of new and existing dealers and customers
- Building strong relationships at all levels and establishing our client as the dealer’s and customer’s first-choice business partner
- Developing and training a selected group of dealers, acting as the first point of contact for retail finance enquiries
- Achieving targets related to volume, margin, period, fee income, insurance sales (where applicable), deal numbers, captive, used and allied business, and sales penetration
- Negotiating with customers and dealers on specific transactions aiming to deliver the best solutions
- Preparing business proposals that fully meet the company’s credit policies
- Developing and maintaining excellent working relationships with colleagues in other departments working together to ensure that service standards to dealers and customers are industry-leading
- Work as an integral part of the sales team to deliver both individual and team business targets
- Play an active role within IC Capital to ensure that new ideas are cultivated and best practice is established
- Embrace, develop and maximise a ‘one team approach’ with dealers, brands and internal colleagues
Requirements and qualifications:
- Must have successful experience in delivering front-line sales, particularly in the provision of Asset Finance
- Ability to use Microsoft Office software applications or similar packages
- Knowledge of the Agricultural, Construction, and Commercial Vehicle finance markets will be of advantage or Account Manager experience within a Motor Finance lender Previous experience in the captive vendor/motor finance environment
- The ability to understand, embrace and implement change in a dynamic business environment
- A complete understanding of the industrial supply chain and the requirements of each component part
Additional requirements:
- Understanding of the sales process
- Effectively balance risks to achieve rewards
- Understanding of the principles of service quality
- Sound written, numerical and well-developed analytical skills
- Willingness to travel
- Eligibility to work in the UK
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900