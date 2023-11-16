Business Development Manager

Motor Finance

Salary £35k-£45k OTE £65k plus car and benefits

Brighton

Are you a natural salesperson with a proven track record of delivering and achieving sales targets within the motor trade? We have several exciting opportunities for a BDM to develop business in PO and BN postcodes, including the Isle of Wight.

Preference is given to individuals with previous experience of working within the motor finance industry, but we are interested in speaking to people selling any products in to car dealerships (advertising, IT systems, paintwork protection etc).

This is a field sales role, based from home and working a territory local to your home.

Your role

To manage a region and be responsible for broker and introducer relationships within their region and the quantity and quality of the business produced by those partners, ensuring accuracy at all times and that the company processes and procedures are followed.

The key aspects of the role are:

Developing existing clients within the specific geographic region ‒ this will involve re-energising existing clients or picking up general relationship management

Identifying and recruiting new customers

Developing clients into profitable producers of business

Having a thorough understanding of our products and pricing criteria

Feedback market intelligence regarding competitors, as well as positive comments and improvement areas for the company as a whole

Understanding and delivering the brand values of the business, and acting as an ambassador for the company

Providing training and support to clients where required

Your experience

Strong awareness of the motor industry sector and regulations

Extensive field sales experience in the financial services sector

Experience of managing a large geographic area

An excellent understanding of the sector; can hit the ground running

Ability to identify the right sales approach for each business partner

Outstanding time management and organisation skills

Knowledge of TCF

Ability to understand and comply with documented processes and procedures

Excellent verbal and written communication

Interpersonal skills:

Adaptable and flexible

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent planning and organisational skills

Enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Able to work under pressure to tight deadlines

Accuracy and attention to detail

For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900