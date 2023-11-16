Business Development Manager
Motor Finance
Salary £35k-£45k OTE £65k plus car and benefits
Brighton
Are you a natural salesperson with a proven track record of delivering and achieving sales targets within the motor trade? We have several exciting opportunities for a BDM to develop business in PO and BN postcodes, including the Isle of Wight.
Preference is given to individuals with previous experience of working within the motor finance industry, but we are interested in speaking to people selling any products in to car dealerships (advertising, IT systems, paintwork protection etc).
This is a field sales role, based from home and working a territory local to your home.
Your role
To manage a region and be responsible for broker and introducer relationships within their region and the quantity and quality of the business produced by those partners, ensuring accuracy at all times and that the company processes and procedures are followed.
The key aspects of the role are:
- Developing existing clients within the specific geographic region ‒ this will involve re-energising existing clients or picking up general relationship management
- Identifying and recruiting new customers
- Developing clients into profitable producers of business
- Having a thorough understanding of our products and pricing criteria
- Feedback market intelligence regarding competitors, as well as positive comments and improvement areas for the company as a whole
- Understanding and delivering the brand values of the business, and acting as an ambassador for the company
- Providing training and support to clients where required
Your experience
- Strong awareness of the motor industry sector and regulations
- Extensive field sales experience in the financial services sector
- Experience of managing a large geographic area
- An excellent understanding of the sector; can hit the ground running
- Ability to identify the right sales approach for each business partner
- Outstanding time management and organisation skills
- Knowledge of TCF
- Ability to understand and comply with documented processes and procedures
- Excellent verbal and written communication
Interpersonal skills:
- Adaptable and flexible
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent planning and organisational skills
- Enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
- Able to work under pressure to tight deadlines
- Accuracy and attention to detail
For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900