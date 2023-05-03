Complaints Handler

£26k-28k plus bonus and benefits

Hybrid working

Sevenoaks

You will be part of a team who ensures timely and accurate administration of any complaints received by the company, including the company’s introducers and customers. The team also ensure all responses are completed in line with the current FCA and CCA regulations, as well as the company’s policies and procedures.

This is a growing and developing role along with the growth of the department. We are looking for self-motivated, experienced complaint handlers who are able to work autonomously to offer the best resolution to our customers while ensuring the company’s integrity.

Main responsibilities

To work as part of a motivated team, sharing successes and key learnings to ensure that all inbound complaints are thoroughly investigated within regulatory time frames.

To openly and fairly review each customer complaint without bias or personal opinion.

To take ownership throughout the decision-making process, communicating your reasoning, ensuring we meet our obligations with relevant legislation including the Consumer Credit Act, FCA, FOS and the FLA code of practice, while keeping the customer at the heart of what we deliver.

Establish telephone contact with customers to gain a full understanding of their complaints in order to progress to a fair outcome as quickly as possible.

Ensure that all complaints are handled with the highest standard of customer care.

Build excellent relationships with third-party service providers, dealer networks and the sales team to review and resolve any quality concerns.

To maintain a complaints database with correct and relevant information at all times.

Your experience

Experience working within the motor finance industry with a minimum experience of 12 months handling vehicle quality issues and complaints would be perfect

Knowledge of the FCA’s Conduct Rules, particularly treating customers fairly (TCF) and the Consumer Duty

Knowledge of GDPR and the DPA Act

Ability to understand and comply with documented processes, policies and procedures

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Monday to Friday 9am-5:30pm; hybrid working (three days office, two days home)

Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900