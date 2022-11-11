Sales Account Manager – Birmingham

Sales Account Manager
Salary: £22k-28k OTE 45k (uncapped)
Birmingham
The Account Manager role focuses on building relationships with new and existing clients. You will act as the point of contact throughout our deal process and will manage and evolve the relationship.
Each Account Manager will work towards a yearly volume and fees income target broken down monthly and set by the Sales Director.
Responsibilities – Account Manager
- Responsible for the continuous management, growth and development of new and existing clients
- Identify New Business Opportunities through our various routes to market
- Ensure all minimum standards are achieved for operational and credit criteria and implementation of fraud prevention measures to minimise operational and credit risk
- Ensure all lending and compliance processes are fulfilled adhering to the FCA rules and Guidelines.
- Deliver targeted income growth from existing and new accounts measured in Fees Income and Volumes
- Continually seek out and follow up prospective business opportunities through each level of activity
- Achieve Key Performance Indicators set by the Sales Director
- Achieve cross-sales targets to incorporate all product areas
- Become a key member of the End user division by participating in weekly and monthly Sales Meeting
Qualifications/Experience – Account Manager
Desirable
- Prior sales experience
- Must have GCSE English and Maths
Skills/Abilities – Account Manager
- Excellent communication skills with a professional telephone manner
- Self-motivated, driven and passionate about your role
- Organisation and the ability to manage numerous tasks at one time
Personal Profile – Account Manager
- Target driven
- Quick learner
- A desire to succeed
- Focused
For more information, contact Vicky 01279713900