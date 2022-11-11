Sales Account Manager – Birmingham

Sales Account Manager

Salary: £22k-28k OTE 45k (uncapped)

Birmingham

The Account Manager role focuses on building relationships with new and existing clients. You will act as the point of contact throughout our deal process and will manage and evolve the relationship.

Each Account Manager will work towards a yearly volume and fees income target broken down monthly and set by the Sales Director.

Responsibilities – Account Manager

Responsible for the continuous management, growth and development of new and existing clients

Identify New Business Opportunities through our various routes to market

Ensure all minimum standards are achieved for operational and credit criteria and implementation of fraud prevention measures to minimise operational and credit risk

Ensure all lending and compliance processes are fulfilled adhering to the FCA rules and Guidelines.

Deliver targeted income growth from existing and new accounts measured in Fees Income and Volumes

Continually seek out and follow up prospective business opportunities through each level of activity

Achieve Key Performance Indicators set by the Sales Director

Achieve cross-sales targets to incorporate all product areas

Become a key member of the End user division by participating in weekly and monthly Sales Meeting

Qualifications/Experience – Account Manager

Desirable

Prior sales experience

Must have GCSE English and Maths

Skills/Abilities – Account Manager

Excellent communication skills with a professional telephone manner

Self-motivated, driven and passionate about your role

Organisation and the ability to manage numerous tasks at one time

Personal Profile – Account Manager

Target driven

Quick learner

A desire to succeed

Focused

For more information, contact Vicky 01279713900