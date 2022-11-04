Sales Exec Motor Finance (Office Based)
Salary £21/26k OTE£40k plus benefits
After initial training, this role is Hybrid working: 3 days office and 2 days at home.
This is an office /home-based sales role working for a major provider of motor finance
This position is responsible for providing support to field based Sales Managers as well as developing strong relationships with Motor Dealers and Finance Brokers (Introducers)
Duties and responsibilities
- Daily telephone contact with the Underwriting and Business Support teams to ensure service standards are being met
- To use introducer feedback to recommend and assist in the development of new processes and loan products
- Provide sales support and complete administrative duties on behalf of the Regional Sales Manager
- Provide our introducers with adhoc quotations
- Assess and administer Introducer applications before they are sent for approval
- Monitor and manage our existing pipeline business.
- Ensure all tasks are completed and delivered in line with agreed deadlines and service standards
- Attend training courses that are identified to assist in personal and role development
- To make regular contact with our Introducers, growing volume support of the desired quality by building trust between introducer and lender
- Deliver an excellent service to our Introducers
- To support introducers in an empathetic, confident and knowledgeable manner
About The Candidate
Skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Demonstrate a high level of customer service to a number of different stakeholders
- Flexible approach to working requirements, including hours worked and tasks undertaken
- Able to communicate effectively at all levels within a large organisation
- Ability to use own initiative and work within a team
- Ability to adapt to change and remain calm under pressure
- Have a professional outlook and be able to influence others
- Computer literate with the ability to learn new systems quickly
- A disciplined approach to work, with good time management skills, ensuring deadlines are met
- To be target driven
- Persuading and negotiating skills
- Handling rejection and remaining positive
- Demonstrate an awareness and understanding of regulatory framework
- Demonstrate problem solving with good analytical skills
- Business awareness and knowledge of the Vehicle Finance industry (Desirable)
- Basic experience of underwriting experience and ability to assess financial information (Desirable)
- Qualifications and experience
- Grade C or above GCSE (or equivalent) in English and Mathematics