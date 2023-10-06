THC Recruitment

Sales Executive
Birmingham
Salary £22k OTE £50k (uncapped)
Office five days a week
NO COLD CALLING

Working in Loans and finance you will focus on building relationships with new and existing clients. They will act as the point of contact throughout our deal process and will manage and evolve the relationship.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Each account manager will work towards a yearly volume and fees income target broken down monthly set by the Sales Director.

Your responsibilities  Account Manager

  • Responsible for the continuous management, growth and development of new and existing clients
  • Identify new business opportunities through our various routes to market
  • Ensure all minimum standards are achieved for operational and credit criteria and implementation of fraud prevention measures to minimise operational and credit risk
  • Ensure all lending and compliance processes are fulfilled adhering to the FCA rules and guidelines.
  • Deliver targeted income growth from existing and new accounts measured in fees income and volumes
  • Continually seek out and follow up on prospective business opportunities through each level of activity
  • Achieve key performance indicators set by the sales director
  • Achieve cross-sales targets to incorporate all product areas
  • Become a key member of the end user division by participating in weekly and monthly sales meetings

Desirable qualifications/experience

  • Prior sales experience
  • Must have GCSE English and Maths

Your skills and abilities

  • Excellent communication skills with a professional telephone manner
  • Self-motivated, driven and passionate about your role
  • Organisation and the ability to manage numerous tasks at one time

Your personal profile

  • Target-driven
  • Quick learner
  • A desire to succeed
  • Focused

Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData