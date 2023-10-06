Sales Executive

Birmingham

Salary £22k OTE £50k (uncapped)

Office ‒ five days a week

NO COLD CALLING

Working in Loans and finance you will focus on building relationships with new and existing clients. They will act as the point of contact throughout our deal process and will manage and evolve the relationship.

Each account manager will work towards a yearly volume and fees income target broken down monthly set by the Sales Director.

Your responsibilities ‒ Account Manager

Responsible for the continuous management, growth and development of new and existing clients

Identify new business opportunities through our various routes to market

Ensure all minimum standards are achieved for operational and credit criteria and implementation of fraud prevention measures to minimise operational and credit risk

Ensure all lending and compliance processes are fulfilled adhering to the FCA rules and guidelines.

Deliver targeted income growth from existing and new accounts measured in fees income and volumes

Continually seek out and follow up on prospective business opportunities through each level of activity

Achieve key performance indicators set by the sales director

Achieve cross-sales targets to incorporate all product areas

Become a key member of the end user division by participating in weekly and monthly sales meetings

Desirable qualifications/experience

Prior sales experience

Must have GCSE English and Maths

Your skills and abilities

Excellent communication skills with a professional telephone manner

Self-motivated, driven and passionate about your role

Organisation and the ability to manage numerous tasks at one time

Your personal profile

Target-driven

Quick learner

A desire to succeed

Focused

Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900

