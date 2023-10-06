Sales Executive ‒ Motor Finance

Salary £24k-£26k OTE £40k plus benefits

Solihull

Monday to Friday only

Hybrid working after initial training (three days office, two days at home)

This is an office/home-based sales role working for a major provider of motor finance. You will be responsible for providing support to field-based sales managers, as well as developing strong relationships with motor dealers and finance brokers (introducers).

Your duties and responsibilities

Daily telephone contact with the Underwriting and Business Support teams to ensure service standards are being met

To use introducer feedback to recommend and assist in the development of new processes and loan products

Provide sales support and complete administrative duties on behalf of the Regional Sales Manager

Provide our introducers with ad-hoc quotations

Assess and administer Introducer applications before they are sent for approval

Monitor and manage our existing pipeline business.

Ensure all tasks are completed and delivered in line with agreed deadlines and service standards

Attend training courses that are identified to assist in personal and role development

To make regular contact with our Introducers, growing volume support of the desired quality by building trust between introducer and lender

Deliver an excellent service to our Introducers

To support introducers in an empathetic, confident and knowledgeable manner

Your skills

Excellent communication skills

Demonstrate a high level of customer service to a number of different stakeholders

Flexible approach to working requirements, including hours, worked and tasks undertaken

Able to communicate effectively at all levels within a large organisation

Ability to use own initiative and work within a team

Ability to adapt to change and remain calm under pressure

Have a professional outlook and be able to influence others

Computer literate with the ability to learn new systems quickly

A disciplined approach to work, with good time management skills, ensuring deadlines are met

To be target-driven

Persuading and negotiating skills

Handling rejection and remaining positive

Demonstrate an awareness and understanding of the regulatory framework

Demonstrate problem-solving with good analytical skills

Business awareness and knowledge of the vehicle finance industry (desirable)

Basic experience of underwriting experience and ability to assess financial information (desirable)

Qualifications and experience

Grade C or above GCSE (or equivalent) in English and Mathematics

Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900

