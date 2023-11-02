Sales Support Team Leader
Slough
£30k-32k plus car and great benefits
My client is a specialist provider of vehicle finance, rental and insurance products. They are looking for a Team Leader Sales Support specialist to join their busy team.
Overview
Responsible for leading a team of Sales Support Specialists ensuring our customers’ experience is market-leading.
Your role
- Managing a team of six Sales Support Specialists
- Collaborate across departments to ensure that best practice is shared and that problems are resolved quickly with solutions agreed to prevent reoccurrence
- Managing performance by conducting meetings with colleagues as individuals and as a group to motivate and drive the achievement of defined departmental targets
- Instilling a strong customer-centric culture enabling colleagues to focus on what really matters
- Manage performance, coach and support your team to achieve their personal, professional and performance goals
- Empower others to spot opportunities to make a difference in our processes and build efficiencies to drive continuous improvement
- Build colleague knowledge to enable the management of enquires and typical business challenges
- Regularly review the quality of your team’s customer interactions to improve the customer experience and support the building colleague knowledge agenda
- Act as the escalation point for partners, customers, dealers and brokers enquiries
Your skills
- Prioritisation
- Excellent communication skills
- Customer focused
- Be hands-on and solve problems
- Maintain professionalism in all aspects
Your experience
- Minimum 12 months experience in managing teams of people
- Experience in Financial Services Contact Centre environments
- An empathetic and developmental leadership style
- Have worked in a fast-moving, progressive, sales-driven environment
For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData