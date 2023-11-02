Sales Support Team Leader

Slough

£30k-32k plus car and great benefits

My client is a specialist provider of vehicle finance, rental and insurance products. They are looking for a Team Leader Sales Support specialist to join their busy team.

Overview

Responsible for leading a team of Sales Support Specialists ensuring our customers’ experience is market-leading.

Your role

Managing a team of six Sales Support Specialists

Collaborate across departments to ensure that best practice is shared and that problems are resolved quickly with solutions agreed to prevent reoccurrence

Managing performance by conducting meetings with colleagues as individuals and as a group to motivate and drive the achievement of defined departmental targets

Instilling a strong customer-centric culture enabling colleagues to focus on what really matters

Manage performance, coach and support your team to achieve their personal, professional and performance goals

Empower others to spot opportunities to make a difference in our processes and build efficiencies to drive continuous improvement

Build colleague knowledge to enable the management of enquires and typical business challenges

Regularly review the quality of your team’s customer interactions to improve the customer experience and support the building colleague knowledge agenda

Act as the escalation point for partners, customers, dealers and brokers enquiries

Your skills

Prioritisation

Excellent communication skills

Customer focused

Be hands-on and solve problems

Maintain professionalism in all aspects

Your experience

Minimum 12 months experience in managing teams of people

Experience in Financial Services Contact Centre environments

An empathetic and developmental leadership style

Have worked in a fast-moving, progressive, sales-driven environment

For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900

