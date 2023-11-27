Sales Team Leader
£30k-£35k OTE £42k
Sevenoaks
The main focus of this role is to ensure the team is driven to reach both individual and collective targets while retaining high standards and maintaining good customer outcomes. You must ensure sufficient training is given to new starters in the team, as well as delivering high levels of development lessons for more experienced members to ensure they are maintaining the level of performance that is expected. You will report directly to the Head of Department and will be involved in recruitment, quality assessment and managing relationships with the external sales force and internal departments.
Your duties
- Driving day-to-day performance of a sales team to hit ambitious monthly targets
- Ongoing development of sales staff to improve performance against target
- Perform monthly reviews with each member of the team, as well as quarterly reviews alongside the Head of Department
- Constant review and awareness of correct process and procedure documents including development if required
- Managing rollouts of new processes, procedures and products
- Managing people HR, team rota, sickness, annual leave and overtime
- Working as part of the leadership team on recruitment
- Initial point of contact for the external sales force, including technical issues and managing relationships and potential disputes with supporting dealerships
- Continued feedback to the Head of Department on existing systems and processes
- Assist manager in other tasks that relate to the running of the Direct Sales Team
- Working as part of the Sales Team on the telephone if required
Your skills and experience
- Customer-focused telephone experience from a sales environment
- Exceptional team leadership skills, as well as being confident in managing individuals
- Ability to understand and comply with documented processes, policies and procedures, as well as working alongside manager to develop new ones
- Essential timekeeping and being flexible and willing to step up when required if the team is staffed
1 in 3 Saturdays to be worked; two different shift patterns throughout the week
For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900
