Secureworks Unveils Extended Detection and Response Platform

Credit: 13_Phunkod/Shutterstock

Concept: US-based cybersecurity company Secureworks has launched an extended detection and response (XDR) platform called Taegis to combat security threats. The platform includes Taegis XDR and Taegis ManagedXDR that enable organizations in Japan to strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and reduce cyber risk.

Nature of Disruption: Taegis is a cloud-native comprehensive security solution that offers improved speed and enhanced threat detection. It leverages an open approach to integrate Secureworks proprietary data and threat intelligence with standardized and analyzed feeds from third-party tools in real-time to identify and eliminate attacks. This enables organizations to empower their security analysts to filter the noise of alerts, prioritize important events, and reduce risk. Taegis ManagedXDR is the Secureworks managed detection and response (MDR) offering that combines proactive threat hunting and incident response capabilities in a fully managed solution. This helps clients to secure current investments in information technology (IT) and security technology.

Outlook: There is an around 87% increase in ransomware incidents for the first half of 2022 compared to 2021, according to the Japanese National Police Agency. Businesses require new approaches to strengthen their cyber defenses as ransomware attacks rise. Secureworks aims to improve customers’ ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions. The company boasts that the XDR platform offers more advantages over siloed, point cybersecurity solutions, which leave gaps for threat actors to exploit. A version of the Taegis platform created for the Japanese market will be made available in November 2022.