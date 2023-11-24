Nothard stated that dealers have the “operational expertise” which gives them an advantage over OEMs Credit: Hispanolisitc via Getty Images

News of Hyundai’s partnership with Amazon, set to kick off in 2024 in the US, has raised questions about the potential transformation of the traditional car dealership market. Retail car buyers will soon be able to purchase Hyundai vehicles directly from the Amazon marketplace, signalling a shift in Original Equipment Manufacturers’ (OEMs) strategies to engage more directly with consumers, especially in the realm of e-commerce.

Motor Finance Online spoke with Philip Nothard, Chair of the Vehicle Remarketing Association (VRA), about what this collaboration could signify for the UK market.

Nothard believes that, in the short to medium term, traditional car dealerships in the UK need not be overly concerned. However, he said the partnership underscores OEMs’ ambitions to establish a more direct connection with consumers, particularly in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape.

What this means for the dealership market

Hyundai is not the first OEM to partner with Amazon, Nothard explained that back in 2016 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partnered with Amazon to sell three models- the 500, Panda and 500L to buyers in Italy and in 2018 Volvo offered test drives of select vehicle models via Amazon’s Prime Now.

Whilst the consumer market was not ready for these moves in 2016, now in 2023, customers especially the younger generations are more willing to make bigger purchases online through e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon. Nothard explains that the pandemic perhaps accelerated the move to online retailers ten to fifteen years from how it would have naturally progressed.

Nothard outlined that the market still isn’t ripe yet, stating: “The connection to E-commerce isn’t there yet and the confidence from the majority of the consumer isn’t there yet for the dealers to really worry”. He suggested that this move is likely OEMs testing potential for it in that market. Nothard estimated that currently less than 10% of new and used cars are purchased entirely online, indicating limited potential in the short and medium term for car dealerships to become obsolete.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Despite the current impact being confined to the US, it is only a matter of time before it’s rolled out in the UK and the rest of Europe. Nothard advises car dealerships to anticipate market evolution and prepare for potential changes, especially given that the European and UK markets have more purely online sales than the US.

Financial complexity of car ownership

Given the financial ties of car ownership, compared to many of the other items consumers are buying from the Amazon marketplace, car dealerships will retain market share as people want to see the car model in person and talk to someone they trust before making such a big purchase.

Due to this, Nothard views the threat of online marketplaces like Amazon to car dealerships to be small in the short term, he explained “the car remains a significant household expenditure from anybody and it’s a very subjective personal purchase as well”, he added “So there is an element of – I want to know the person I’m buying that vehicle from, I want to know the business I’m buying it from, I want to trust that business where I’m buying that vehicle from.” This means there will still be demand for car dealerships over impersonal online purchases.

Target market of consumers

Nothard noted that there will still be a demand for those wanting part exchange which the Amazon marketplace won’t be able to service, explaining “Buying a car adds further complexity in terms of optional items, finance, part exchange, part exchange valuation”. Currently, only dealerships have the expertise to deal with the valuation of vehicles, part exchange and arranging finance plans for buyers.

The expected consumer demographic for the purchase of new cars off an online marketplace is expected to be the upper middle class, like those who bought Tesla and Polestar when they first became available in a purely digital space. The potential consumers will be those with the finance to buy a car outright without having to consider financing or part exchange. For these transactions, traditionally car dealerships will still have a very active role to play. Equally, those looking to purchase very high-end luxury vehicles will still want the personal connection and expertise to guide their purchasing experience.

Nothard explained that presently there is a range of approaches as to how consumers feel about purchasing vehicles purely online, he said: “Some people want to operate purely online and have no interaction with the dealer at all. Some want interaction with dealers”.

As the market has matured and as cars are a lot more standardised in quality, Nothard noted people find it easier to buy a model from an online marketplace if they know what they want in advance.

The future of car dealerships

Nothard explained that dealers have the “operational expertise” that OEMs are currently lacking. Despite being insulted in the short term, Nothard highlighted that as the market is shifting quickly, dealers need to embrace that the industry is operating very differently than it did ten or twenty years ago, he commented “you just can’t be dismissive of these kinds of things because you just don’t know what direction it’ll lead. The market is shifting very, very quickly, and we need to accept that”.

Autumn Statement 2023: Mixed reaction by dealerships and fleets